October 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Time to get carving pumpkins

By Eleni Philippou048
cyherbia pumpkins

October is the month of cinnamon, spice and all things nice! Typically, that’s how it goes, welcoming the autumn season with spooky movies and pumpkin spice lattes. While it might still be a little while until Cyprus welcomes the crisp weather and heavy rainfall, one local venture is getting in the season’s spirit with a series of pumpkin-carving workshops.

Almost every day this month, CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth will host back-to-back autumn-themed activities. Its popular pumpkin-carving workshops are back and the first one is about to take place this Saturday and Sunday. Park visitors can book a session any day of October, while the venue prepares for the Halloween Family Festival at the end of the month.

The pumpkin-carving workshops last 1.5 hours and all of the materials (pumpkins and carving tools) are provided. Participants will begin the workshop by choosing their pumpkin from CyHerbia’s pumpkin patch. After they design, carve and cut their Halloween pumpkin, they will be able to explore the park and its herbs, visit the fairy village and try a complimentary cup of CyHerbia’s bewitching Witch Brew herbal tea.

For more autumnal fun, CyHerbia is also planning the Halloween Family Festival on October 28 and 29 with all sorts of enchanting activities.

capture

Pumpkin-carving Workshops

Craft workshop with pumpkins. For adults and children (must be accompanied). October 7-31. CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth, Avgorou. Tel: 99-248239. www.cyherbia.com

Related Posts

‘A tube of gel and a pat on the back!’

Alix Norman

Friendship, fate and nostalgia

CM Guest Columnist

Drugs arrest

Staff Reporter

Government web portals closed for maintenance

Andria Kades

Limassol port positioned as key oil and gas service centre

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus inflation rises to 4 per cent in september, driven by food prices

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign