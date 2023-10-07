FoodyPro: the new monthly subscription service from Foody!

Foody, the first platform in Cyprus’ online delivery industry, is launching the new Foody Pro subscription service, to provide free delivery from select stores within a 4km radius to its customers for only €5.99/month.
In today’s world, everyone and everything are moving at a fast pace. That’s why Foody, understanding the importance of time, convenience and, of course, cost for customers, is taking this innovative action. With the new Foody Pro subscription service, customers can now quickly and easily enjoy the ultimate online delivery experience, eliminating delivery costs, making ordering from their favourite stores even more affordable and convenient than ever before.
What should customers know about Foody Pro?
Free delivery within a 4km radius: Foody Pro subscribers have access to free delivery from thousands of participating stores, allowing them to enjoy their favorite flavors without worrying about extra charges. Outside the 4km radius, Foody Pro subscribers can enjoy discounted delivery prices!
Improved delivery experience: Foody is dedicated to improving the overall delivery experience through Foody Pro, which stands for convenient delivery, zero cost and customer satisfaction. To experience this first-hand, Foody is offering a 30-day free trial!
The Foody Pro subscription model is available in all cities!
For more information about Foody Pro and to subscribe, visit foody.com.cy today. Save now on every order and discover the world of Foody Pro, with a 30-day free trial from the day you sign up!
Foody was founded in 2015, as the first online delivery company in Cyprus, thus changing the way food is delivered in the country. Today it is among the fastest growing companies in the Cypriot market, supporting its development in technology and innovation. It cooperates with more than 3,000 stores throughout Cyprus and processes, through its online platform, more than 600,000 orders every month.
The Foody team currently consists of 150 members, while cooperating with more than 1,000 delivery partners into its workforce, making it one of the most important employers in Cyprus. Foody is part of the German multinational Delivery Hero.
