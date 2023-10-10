Cyprus Business Now

Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, on Monday announced its recent accolades in the prestigious Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

Recognised for its unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences, Parklane Resort & Spa has secured the title of the #1 Resort in Cyprus and the #6 Resort in Europe, as voted by Conde Nast Traveler readers.

Amidst formidable competition in the world of hospitality, Parklane Resort & Spa has consistently stood out as an embodiment of luxury and excellence.

“We are absolutely delighted and deeply honoured to receive such an esteemed recognition in the Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards,” said Yiannis Stefanou, the General Manager of Parklane Resort & Spa.

“Our commitment to offering exceptional service and creating unforgettable memories for our guests is at the heart of everything we do,” he added.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of our passionate team and the beauty of Cyprus as a destination,” Stefanou concluded.

PwC Cyprus, a leading global professional services firm, has announced its successful certification according to the international standard ISO 41001 for Facility Management, as part of its ongoing commitment to world-class standards.

This significant achievement reflects the diligent efforts of the dedicated Operations team at PwC Cyprus, who have worked tirelessly to develop and enhance processes in alignment with the ISO 41001 standard.

The certification, granted by BQC in June 2023, extends across all PwC building locations in Cyprus, demonstrating the firm’s unwavering commitment to excellence in facility management.

The adoption and implementation of the Facility Management system have empowered PwC Cyprus in various ways:

Strengthening Regulatory Compliance: The system reinforces PwC Cyprus’ commitment to adhering to regulatory requirements.

Creating a Safe and Healthy Work Environment: It contributes to the promotion of a safe and healthy workplace.

Reducing Environmental Footprint: PwC Cyprus is working to minimize its environmental impact through responsible facility management practices.

Elevating Employee Experience: The system enhances the overall employee experience within the organization.

Standardizing Operational Processes: PwC Cyprus has improved the reliability and standardization of its operational processes.

Ensuring System Reliability: The Facility Management system helps ensure that all systems remain in optimal working condition.

PwC Cyprus, renowned for its dedication to quality and excellence, now proudly holds several certifications, including ISO 22301 for Business Continuity Management System, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management System, ISO 45001 for Health and safety Management System, ISO 27001 for Information Security Management System, and ISO 9001, which is exclusively for PricewaterhouseCoopers Professional Training Limited (PwC’s Academy).

The addition of ISO 41001 for Facility Management further underscores the firm’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards across its operations.

Constantinos Constantinou, Chief Operating Officer, in charge of Strategic Project Implementation in PwC Cyprus, stated: “At the heart of our achievements lies the recognition that our people are the organisation’s most valuable asset”.

“With a proactive and holistic approach, PwC Cyprus is unwavering in its commitment to ensuring that every individual, employee, business associate, client, contractor, visitor, or any other interested party, experiences a pleasant, healthy, secure, fully operational, and comfortable environment,” Constantinou added.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Monday, October 9 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 128.99 points at 13:20 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.26 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 78.22 points, representing a drop of 0.27 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €130,328.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and investment firm indexes fell by 0.95 per cent and 0.03 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, the hotel and alternative indexes rose by 0.66 per cent and 1.27 per cent respectively..

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-0.68 per cent), Logicom (-3.55 per cent), Hellenic Bank (-0.45 per cent), the Cyprus Cement Company (+1.56 per cent), and Lordos Hotels (+1.18 per cent).