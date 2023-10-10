October 10, 2023

Three arrests for cannabis possession

Three man were arrested by the Larnaca drug squad in coordination with customs authorities on Monday.

According to police statement, in a check carried out by an officer of the customs department on a parcel that arrived in Cyprus from a third country, five packages of dry plant material believed to be cannabis, with a total weight of 10.44kg were found.

The Larnaca drug squad was informed and staked out a specific courier company where two 36-year-old men showed up to received the parcel. The two were arrested for evident crimes, while a 40-year-old person, who allegedly transported the others, was also arrested.

The three were taken into custody while Larnaca police continues the investigation.

