October 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Hadjigeorkakis Kornesios mansion throws doors open for exhibition

By Eleni Philippou00
seeing through melancholia

Titled Seeing Through Melancholia: Transcultural Melancholias / Hüzün in the Eastern Mediterranean, a new exhibition will take over the House of Hadjigeorkakis Kornesios this autumn. From October 25 to November 19, the exhibition will present modern and contemporary transcultural melancholias in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In addition to the international contributions of the Parisian photographers Eugène Atget and Edith Guerin, Armenian-Turkish photographer Ara Güler and Lithuanian photographer Arūnas Baltėnas, this exhibition will bring together contemporary artists from Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean to the House of Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios.

“Two aspects of the exhibition make it unique in curatorial practices in the context of Cyprus,” explain organisers. “Firstly, the exhibition brings together artists and poets from the Eastern Mediterranean. This inter-medial approach provides additional opportunities that the single medium of poetry or visual arts working within the strict confines of their medium could not have provided on their own. Additionally, using the space of the House of Hadjigeorgakis provides an additional dimension of experience through its Ottoman architecture and transcultural memory exchanges to bring to a museum-going public a new experience that is usually confined to the gallery space.”

The opening ceremony on October 25 at 7.30pm will be held by Deputy Minister of Culture Lina Kassianidou, and will feature a joint performance by artist Lia Lapithi and poet Alev Adil.

 

Through Melancholia: Transcultural Melancholias / Hüzün in the Eastern Mediterranean

Exhibition combining the works of Romantic artists, writers and photographers with contemporary artists from Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean. October 25-November 19. House of Hadjigeorkakis Kornesios, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. More information on the Facebook event: Through Melancholia

