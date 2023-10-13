October 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Seven dead after police pursue suspected human smugglers on German motorway

By Reuters News Service03
munich 7398885 1280
File photo: Munich

At least seven people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when a suspected human smuggler lost control of a van carrying migrants, German police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on the A94 motorway to the east of the southern German city of Munich after the Mercedes Vito van started speeding up amid a police pursuit, police added.

The van was carrying around 20 migrants, including children. Seven people died after the van overturned several times, while the remaining passengers sustained mild to severe injuries and were brought to nearby hospitals, police said.

Last month, German authorities imposed new border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic.

Germany saw its first-time asylum requests rise by 78% in the first seven months of 2023, according to official data. In August, registered illegal border crossings to Germany reached 14,701, up 66% on the same month last year, police data shows.

Related Posts

US law enforcement steps up security ahead of expected Mideast protests

Reuters News Service

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon

Reuters News Service

Israel calls for all civilians to leave Gaza City within 24 hours

Reuters News Service

France uses teargas on banned pro-Palestinian rally as Macron calls for calm

Reuters News Service

Gaza humanitarian catastrophe looms, Blinken condemns Hamas depravity

Reuters News Service

Palestinian President Abbas condemns violence against civilians

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign