October 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver01
beat 2010

In today’s episode, the government announced the reinstatement of the electricity subsidy as part of a raft of measures aimed at helping people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Elsewhere, Cyprus has become a net recipient of European Union funds.

There’s also outrage in the halloumi community, as Cyprus cheesemakers’ association chairman Marios Constantinou said the Agriculture Ministry instructed producers to “abolish” goat’s and sheep’s milk halloumi.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

CMP receives €75,000 donation from TC community

Iole Damaskinos

Interior minister calls on EU to prepare for possible refugee crisis

Iole Damaskinos

Man arrested for impersonation at Paphos airport

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, isolated rains

Staff Reporter

Griffon Vultures at risk from poison baits

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign