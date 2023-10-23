Guest musicians join Cyprus Symphony Orchestra for November concerts

With November just around the corner, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra is preparing for another busy month ahead. Kicking off the month’s concerts is the Cyprophonia 1 series on November 2 and 3, set to entertain audiences in Limassol and Nicosia.
Featuring works by distinguished Cypriot composers, this exciting concert series offers a diverse soundscape in terms of aesthetics, inspiration and artistic quests. The orchestra and distinguished soloists will present the world premiere of Christos Pittas’ The Demon of Formication for tenor, baritone and chamber orchestra, based on the eponymous poem by George Seferis.
Also performed will be Ayis Ioannides’ Of Early Dawn, preoccupied with religious symbolisms and a movement towards the light. Moreover, Naked Branches, I by Christina Athinodorou will sound at the theatres, a composition that touches on the concept of abandonment and resurrection, inspired by the vision of a leafless tree.
In mid-November, the Orchestra will welcome back on stage the prominent Greek maestro Michalis Economou for the Premiere 2 concerts in Paphos and Nicosia. Joining the November 17 and 18 concerts for the first time will be young Polish trumpet soloist Aleksander Kobus to present the Cyprus premiere of Krzysztof Penderecki’s highly demanding Concertino for trumpet and Haydn’s sparkling and delightful Trumpet concerto in E flat. The concert will close with Brahms’ Second Symphony, exuding warmth and optimism.
Next on the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra’s agenda are two family concerts in late November presenting a beautiful musical retelling of the tale adventurous musical story Peter and the Wolf. As December arrives, so will the winter-themed concerts, festive ballets and of course, the long-awaited Christmas specials!
Cyprophonia 1
Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert with conductor Kyriaki Kountouri. November 2. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. November 3. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.cyso.org.cy
Premiere 2
Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert with maestro Machilis Economou and Polish trumpet soloist Aleksander Kobus. November 17. Markideio Municipal Theatre, Paphos. November 18. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.cyso.org.cy