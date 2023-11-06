November 6, 2023

Christmas fair coming to the heart of Nicosia

With November here, it is just a matter of time before Christmas events and decorations spread to every corner of the island. The centre of Nicosia will welcome its Christmas Paramithoupoli again, putting on a festive wonderland in the heart of the city, from November 17 onwards. The festive season is (almost) upon us!

Tafros D’avilla will once more be transformed into a magical ground of games, rides, fairy lights and winter fun for all. From Friday, November 17 until January 6, the car park will operate as a luna park and carousel offering moments of Christmas joy to those in Nicosia. Funfair games, experiences and stands selling hot drinks and snacks will add to the festive spirit that will soon take over the country.

Paramithoupoli will be open daily from 3pm to midnight and from 10am to midnight on the weekend. Huts with delicacies from around the world will also operate while visits by Santa Claus and his reindeers are due. Throughout November and December, a series of festive events are expected to be organised by the Nicosia Municipality and will be announced to the public in the next few weeks.

 

Nicosia Christmas Paramithoupoli

Winter wonderland with games, rides and stalls. November 17-January 6. Tafros D’avilla, Nicosia. Daily: 3pm-12am. Weekends: 10am-12am

