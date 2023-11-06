EIMF hosts roundtable discussion on professional skills in Nicosia

The European Institute of Management and Finance (EIMF) on Monday hosted a roundtable discussion featuring representatives from key market and economic entities under the title, “Investing in Professional Skills as an Accelerator of Sustainable Economic Development.”
According to an official announcement, the event was held within the framework of the European Year of Skills.
In his opening remarks, Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou emphasised the need “for a shift in professional and organisational culture towards embracing the principles of a green, digital, high-quality, and secure era of employment”.
Loukas Fourlas, a Member of the European Parliament from the European People’s Party (EPP) and backer of the European Year of Skills, underscored the importance of skills, training, and retraining in a rapidly evolving economy.
During her presentation, Alexia Panayiotou, Associate Professor at the Department of Business and Public Administration at the University of Cyprus, highlighted that changes in management and the economy can bridge inequalities.
Moreover, she stressed the significance of transversal skills for the new generation and the career advancement and progress of professionals.
In addition, she placed particular emphasis on adaptability and resilience as essential elements of leadership.
A roundtable discussion ensued with contributions from representatives of various organisations, including the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance, the Human Resource Development Authority (Anad), the Cyprus Productivity Centre, the Cyprus Employers & Industrialists Federation (Oev), and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve).
The announcement explained that “the prevailing approach highlighted the necessity of connecting the economy with education and vice versa”.
“This facilitates both entities to cater to the rapidly changing economic and competitive environment,” it added.
“Political will stands as the key to a more coordinated, upgraded, and up-to-date approach to identifying and providing new skills fairly and effectively,” it concluded.