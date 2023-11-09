November 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Scottish man in Paphos accused of stealing €5k in goods from snack bar he rented

By Tom Cleaver00
handcuffs 05
File photo

A Scottish man was remanded in custody for 24 hours in Paphos on Thursday after being accused of stealing over €5,000 worth of goods from a snack bar he had rented.

After the man’s lease on the property ended in September, its owner carried out an inspection, to find that a cash register, plastic chairs, and “various other items” adding up to a total value of €5,450 were missing.

She contacted police, and the man was arrested on Wednesday.

Police in Paphos are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Environmental activism: what is it and how can it bring about change?

.

Two arrested in north in connection with gangland murders in Republic

Tom Cleaver

Commissioner hails planting of 11,000 trees

Tom Cleaver

High levels of dust in atmosphere

Staff Reporter

Woman arrested for theft from Paphos club

Staff Reporter

Glasgow, Belfast added to Easyjet’s Cyprus destinations

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign