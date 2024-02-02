February 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
The spirit of the Modern Olympic Games

By Eleni Philippou00
Art Now curates Exhibit 8’s new showcase which is set to open on February 9. Modern Olympic Games is an exhibition by Daria Fetisova which aims to support the tradition of bringing together art, sport and culture and to share the artist’s vision of the modern Olympic Games.

The concept behind the exhibition is the notion that humans’ main goal in life is to achieve an ideal outcome which requires a balance of mind, body and soul. With this in consideration, the artist also recognises that the main resource for this is will and its absence can lead to a person feeling unable to achieve something.

Expanding on this thought, the exhibition organisers say:

“The motto of the Olympic Games is Citius, Altius, Fortius – Communiter, meaning Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together. The word together was added to the original motto in 2021. This word is particularly significant because, since the time of Ancient Greece, the Olympic Games have united the people, ending all wars and strife,” organisers say. “Artistic expression was also an important part of the games. Sculptors, poets, painters and other craftsmen came to the games to demonstrate their work.”

Fetisova’s exhibition is thus comprised of a series of canvases that represent the different sports of the contemporary Olympic Games with fragments of Cypriot landscapes. Apart from canvases, the exhibition will also include ceramic sculptures of gymnasts, pencil graphic works, a block of lithographs and lino prints that showcase the artist’s varied practices.

 

Modern Olympic Games

Solo exhibition by Daria Fetisova. February 9-24. Exhibit 8, Limassol. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tuesday-Saturday: 10am-11pm. www.exhibit8.com.cy

