March 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business News

Cyprus-France Business Association hosts charity gala

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
cyprus france

In a bid to support the noble cause championed by the Toxotis Foundation, the Cyprus-France Business Association is set to host a Charity Gala Dinner on April 5, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Limassol, starting at 19:00.

The Toxotis Charitable Foundation, founded by parents of individuals with mental disabilities along with seasoned professionals in the field, has been dedicated to improving the lives of those facing such challenges.

Drawing on years of experience, the foundation has crafted specialised programmes tailored to enhance the well-being of each participant through suitable methodologies.

The Toxotis Charitable Foundation pursues comprehensive and impactful objectives. It actively works towards fostering the independence and integration of individuals with mental disabilities into the broader community. By encouraging social interactions beyond the family circle, Toxotis aims to bridge gaps and build connections.

Through tailored programmes, Toxotis endeavours to empower individuals with mental disabilities to adopt healthier lifestyles, envisioning them not just as recipients of support but as active contributors to their communities.

Committed to increasing awareness within the community about the challenges faced by individuals with mental disabilities, Toxotis strives to create an inclusive environment by fostering understanding and empathy.

Advocating for equal opportunities, Toxotis ensures that individuals with mental disabilities have access to independence, socialisation, and avenues for expression.

Finally, recognising the importance of a robust support system, Toxotis extends its mission to providing support to the families of individuals with mental disabilities.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Cyprus airports preparing for 8 million passengers

Souzana Psara

Kedipes posts record revenue of €440.8 million in 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Platres hotel sold for €10 million — major renovation planned

Souzana Psara

Famagusta Chamber of Commerce conveys labour shortage concerns

Kyriacos Nicolaou

CBC issues revised directive on bounced cheque registry

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus tourism minister leading delegation at Berlin tourism conference

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign