May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fourth arrest made in drugs case

By Tom Cleaver05
handcuffs 02
File photo

Police on Wednesday night made a fourth arrest connected to the finding of drugs in a residential property on Monday.

Three people had been arrested on Monday in Nicosia following a police search of the house in question which turned up a number of nylon packages containing a total of 250 grams of a “white crystalline substance” – likely crystal meth – and 60 grams of cannabis.

The trio, aged 19, 21, and 22 years old respectively, were arrested and handed seven-day remands on Wednesday.

The fourth arrestee is a 28-year-old man whose name became linked to the case following investigations. He was tracked down on Wednesday and arrested.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

