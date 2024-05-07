May 7, 2024

CySEC discusses money laundering prevention with Latvian Central Bank

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Tuesday announced that it recently hosted a meeting with the Latvian Central Bank (Latvijas Banka) at the offices of the commission in Nicosia.

According to the announcement, the discussion took place at the officer level on April 26, 2024. The commission said that it “focused on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) matters and the exchange of best practices and experiences of the two authorities in relation to the licensing, supervision and risk assessment of supervised entities”.

Participating on behalf of CySEC were its AML/CFT, Authorisations and Risk and Statistics Departments, while the Latvijas Banka was represented by officers from its AML Department.

“CySEC is committed to working closely with other EU national authorities to ensure the effective supervision and oversight of regulated entities, and to protect investors,” the announcement concluded.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

