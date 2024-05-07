Four sustainable workplace practices

May 7, 2024

We all know about the importance of sustainability. The overall objective of sustainability is to meet today’s needs without depleting our future resources. Sustainability has become an important aspect for businesses, which is why you will want to take it seriously as well.

There are several sustainable practices that can make your workplace greener.

Turn off lights

The first thing you can do is to turn off lights and make the most of natural light, which is why you will want to set up the work desks near big windows. Big windows will allow natural light to seep in freely as compared to narrow windows.

Also, you will want to turn off the lights when you don’t need them. One smart way to do so would be to use motion-detecting sensors to turn on the lights. You can also use signage to remind employees to turn off their lights when not in use.

You can also install timed lights that will turn off after office hours.

Avoid plastic and paper

If the business provides promotional materials to employees and clients, opt for recyclable tote bags or tumblers with reusable straws. Discourage the use of plastic bags when it comes to reusable materials in the office.

Eliminate all non-recyclable dishware, including coffee cups. You might want to install an energy-efficient dishwasher. Regarding office snacks, you could go the extra mile and ensure to provide eco-friendly snacks.

Instead of plastic-packaged snacks, such as chips, you will want to encourage employees to consume healthier snacks, such as bananas and oranges.

Also, when handling crucial office documents, refrain from engaging in paperwork and opt for Sodapdf instead. PDF allows you to securely share documents without using actual paper. And we know that millions of trees are used to make paper. Sustainability is no longer a choice—it is a lifestyle that protects our environment and the future of our planet.

The point is that you will want to encourage more paperless opportunities outside and inside the office. Instead of printing the agendas for meetings, you can email everything to the attendees.

Encourage employees to use public transportation

Another thing that you can do is to encourage employees to use public transportation, especially if the office is located in a city. For the employees who live nearby, it might be in their best interest to walk to the office or use their bikes and ditch their cars instead.

Choosing to walk or a bicycle is not only good for the environment but also for one’s physical and mental health. So, it is a win-win situation.

For the employees living outside the city or a bit further away, they can contribute to sustainability by choosing public transport.

Encourage volunteering

You can encourage your employees to go green through volunteering opportunities. Various environmental causes need volunteers who are willing to take the extra steps toward sustainability. For instance, you can plan beach cleanups or the restoration of local parks.

You might as well want to contact a waste management vendor to establish a recycling program for everyone.

