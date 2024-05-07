May 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

What to expect at this year’s Fengaros

By Eleni Philippou02
1. field stage fengaros festival 2024
Fengaros Festival's Field Stage

One of the most anticipated summer festivals in Cyprus has announced its line-up. Hitting the streets, alleys and fields of Kato Drys village, Fengaros Festival will gather crowds on August 1, 2 and 3 to enjoy more than 60 acts across four stages.

“This year’s line-up,” says the Fengaros team, “is a melting pot of genres and cultures with artists from three continents, as well as the cream of the crop of the local scene. Stepping on the Field Stage to headline the festival will be the incomparable and mesmerising Alice Phoebe Lou, the notorious Greek rapper Anser and Tamikrest with sounds from the Azawad desert. Koza Mostra will start up a party, Monsieur Minimal will take you back in time and the iconic Tterlikkas x Fuzz Bus will be back by popular demand.”

Also performing at the festival will be the Berlin-based Melentini, Citron Sucré from France, Electric Litany, Faizal Mostrixx from Uganda, as well as Demetris Mesimeris and Alejjos amongst many others. The intimate CUPRA Museum will once again be home to experimental sounds and not only, while the Carlsberg Beer Garden will host an array of dynamic DJs for the entirety of the festival.

Across the festival grounds, food stands, cocktail bars and a camping site will operate whilst days prior to the festival Fengaros Music Village will take place with a series of workshops for musicians, amateurs and industry professionals. Festival tickets go on sale on May 25.

 

Fengaros Festival

Annual music festival. August 1-3. Kato Drys, Larnaca district. www.fengaros.com

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Larnaca primary school vandalised (pics)

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Sri Lanka Lions are first winners of Cyprus Cricket Champioship

Staff Reporter

Nicosia police investigating gun fight in town centre

Nikolaos Prakas

Paraskeva and Robertson star at Bowls Cyprus Finals

Staff Reporter

Police arrest suspect in Limassol police car arson

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign