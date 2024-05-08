May 8, 2024

Limassol man arrested for money extortion

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

Police on Tuesday arrested a 52-year-old resident of Limassol for a case of extorting money with false representations.

An 83-year-old resident of a village in the Limassol district reported the case to the police, and according to the evidence to date, the 52-year-old allegedly extorted sums of money from the 83-year-old on 23 separate occasions under the pretext of helping him regain possession of a plot of land he had lost a few years ago.

The complainant, alleged he had given the 52-year-old a total of €12,830.

Police arrested the suspect on a warrant issued against him he was and taken into custody while investigations continue.

staff reporter

