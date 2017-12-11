Football riot interrupts AEL-Apoel match

Riot police at the Apoel-AEL match on Monday

A football game in Limassol was interrupted for close to two hours on Monday evening after clashes between rival fans, which followed the injury of a ball boy by a firecracker.

The game between Limassol’s AEL and Nicosia side Apoel was initially interrupted in the 39th minute after visiting fans hurled a fire cracker, which injured a ball boy. The score was 0-0.

The youth, reportedly belonging to AEL’s under-15 football team, was rushed to hospital but his condition was not immediately known.

The injury was followed by a rain of fire crackers and missiles hurled by Apoel supporters onto the pitch forcing match official Demetris Mashias to interrupt the game and head for the dressing rooms.

The game restarted 30 minutes later but was almost immediately interrupted again when rival fans invaded the ground and clashed on the track behind the south goal for a few minutes amid a cloud of smoke from flares.

They dispersed after riot police intervened.

Mashias and the players returned to the dressing rooms for a second time with everyone expecting that it would be abandoned.

However, after over an hour, the game restarted, with most fans having already left. The second half is currently underway.

 

 

  • David Grimmett

    Absolute idiots. FIFA should put their foot down here.

