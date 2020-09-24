September 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man critical after work accident in stone-cutting factory

By Staff Reporter00
Limassol hospital

A worker is in critical condition at Limassol hospital ICU after he was struck by a large rock at a stone-cutting factory in the district.

The accident happened Wednesday when
According to police, the accident happened when a large stone he was trying to raise onto a platform came loose and hit him.

He was taken by ambulance to Limassol hospital and underwent surgery after sustaining multiple pelvic fractures.
He was transferred to the ICU after doctors deemed his condition critical.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Second nurse at Larnaca hospital tests positive

Annette Chrysostomou

Drunk driver arrested with knives

Annette Chrysostomou

Another motorcyclist injured on stolen bike

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Lucrative business from anchored cruise ships

Peter Michael

President tells UN secretary-general he’s ready for talks

Nick Theodoulou

Twenty-one Syrians arrive at Cape Greco

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign