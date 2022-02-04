February 4, 2022

Frau Architekt exhibition extended until March

By Eleni Philippou
The Frau Architekt exhibition sheds light on the contributions of women in architecture in Germany and Cyprus over the last 100 years, through the examples of 33 female architects. The exhibition, which opened in December, has been extended and will continue at the event hall of the Goethe-Institut until March 19. Two guided tours will take place on February 19 and March 2 with one of the two curators, Teresa Tourvas.

Frau Architekt examines the presence of women in the field of architecture in Germany and Cyprus, their achievements, their everyday reality and their struggle to establish equal professional opportunities. It was first presented at the Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM) in Frankfurt in 2017 and has been expanded with the portraits of six Greek Cypriot and five Turkish Cypriot female architects by the Goethe-Institut Cyprus in collaboration with Teresa Tourvas and Müge Riza.

Now, the exhibition explores the thematic through 33 portraits – 22 from Germany and 11 from Cyprus – with examples of projects and personal stories of women who have influenced and are still significantly influencing architecture, part of a recent larger international initiative to revise contemporary architectural history to more fairly reflect the contributions of women in the profession.

 

Exhibition examines the history of the presence of women in the profession of architecture in Germany and Cyprus over the last 100 years. Until March 19. Goethe-Institut Cyprus, Nicosia. Wednesday-Friday: 2pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am-2pm. Tel: 22-674606

