February 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Two pianists in concert

By Eleni Philippou
Two pianos, two concerts, four hands. Come February and two piano recitals will take place in Limassol and Paphos bringing together one Cyprus-based musician and one travelling from Russia specifically for this musical meeting.

Tatiana Stupak has played the piano at well over 100 events in Cyprus in the last six years but has not yet played duets with another professional pianist. This will soon be rectified, when she will team up with Russian pianist Andrey Pronin on February 11 at Limassol’s Rialto Theatre, and again on February 16 at the Markideio Theatre in Paphos.

“Stupak is renowned for organising unusual concerts in Cyprus,” say the organisers, “and this is no exception. It is very rare for a public audience in this country to witness a recital with two grand pianos. Could this even be the first time this has happened?”

A Kazan State Conservatory graduate, Pronin will fly in from Ulyanovsk, a city about 700km east of Moscow, where he teaches at the music college of the Ulyanovsk State University. The two pianists will play a variety of classical works written for four hands, sometimes on two pianos, and at other times on one of the instruments. Their 90-minute recitals will include pieces by Astor Piazzolla, Debussy, Rachmaninoff and Poulenc.

“This is a rare opportunity,” add organisers, “for lovers of classical piano music to experience a two-pianos recital in Cyprus. Don’t miss it!”

 

Two Piano Recitals

Tatiana Stupak is joined by Russian pianist Andrey Pronin. February 11. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. February 16. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 7.30pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance. €20. www.rialto.interticket.com, [email protected]. Tel: 7000-2420

