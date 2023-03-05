March 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two men remanded after gym break in

By Staff Reporter013
imagew (1)
Limassol court

Two men aged 32 and 27 were remanded for five days at Limassol district court on Sunday for breaking into a gym club.

The technical director of the premises notified police at 2:30am after he received a notification on his phone through the CCTV system that showed two people had broken into the gym.

Police reached the scene in time to arrest the men aged 32 and 27 where they were found to be carrying mobile phones, tools and footwear.

Investigations revealed the gym’s storage room had been stolen from , and the perpetrators had taken a number of tools. The total value of the stolen items amounts to €615.

The perpetrators breached the north entrance of the gym, while the entrance to the warehouse was done through a window.

The two were arrested for conspiring to commit a felony, burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools and unlawful entry.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

“The worst nightmare of my life”: remains of two Cypriots who died in Greek train crash arrive to Cyprus

Andria Kades

Ex-minister rubbishes MPs’ claims as fuel tax saviours

Elias Hazou

Six vehicles affected by car garage fire

Staff Reporter

Domestic worker bound and gagged in Polis Chrysochous robbery

Andria Kades

Beardyman: King of Sound coming to Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Private school increases fees by more than 200 per cent

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign