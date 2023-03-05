“The worst nightmare of my life”: remains of two Cypriots who died in Greek train crash arrive to Cyprus

The remains of two Cypriots who died in Greece’s tragic train crash returned to Cyprus on Sunday evening.

An Aegean flight from Thessaloniki arrived to Larnaca airport carrying the remains of Kyprianos Papaioannou, aged 23 and Anastasia Adamidou, who was 24. They were both identified by their DNA.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Marilena Evangelou were both at the airport.

In moments like these, words were not enough, Kombos told CNA, saying the presence of cabinet members was “a small token of our support.”

“Cyprus is devastated by the unspeakable tragedy in Tempi, by the unexpected loss of its children and all the victims who were on board the tragic train in Greece. The grief is great, incomprehensible.” He added the state would remain by the side of the families.

The remains of Papaioannou were taken to the Petrou and Pavlou church in Avgorou where an overnight liturgy will take place. His funeral will be on Monday at the same church. The family has requested people who attend the funeral be dressed in white, and instead of wreaths, people can make donations to the church.

Adamidou’s funeral will take place on Monday at 2pm at the Ayious Anargirous church in Paphos.

Both Papaioannou’s family and Adamidou’s have requested media does not cover the funerals. The cost of the funerals will be covered by the state.

Papaioannou’s father, a priest, described the ordeal as “the worst nightmare of my life.” He said it was terribly difficult for a parent to lose their child. As he has six children, he said he had always been terrified of losing one. “But now I’m living through this.”

He said forgiveness for those at fault was the best support and help he could find. “No person can help you, no medicine, no psychologists, not the words of other people.”

“I forgive those responsible to console my soul and the soul of those who have left. When I was angry at some point over the mistakes, I felt I was betraying Kyprianos.”

He described his son as being good-hearted from a young age, and forgiveness would have been what his son would have preferred too. “He would never leave things in his conscience.”

A message posted online by Adamidou’s partner said he was still numbed by the events. “We went on so many trips together but you didn’t take me with you for the most important one. You’ve left me alone and I don’t know what to do with that.

“We had so many dreams together. We had said we would be together forever and now I’m left for the both of us.”

He said their relationship had survived being long distance and they were so close to moving in together before the terrible tragedy that took her life. “I have barely slept since Monday night when we were last together because I keep waiting for you but you’re no longer coming.”

A total of 57 people died as a result of the train crash in Tempi, close to Larissa, in what has been described as Greece’s worst train crash.

A passenger service train carrying 350 people collided with a freight train just before midnight on Tuesday after they ended up on the same track – causing the front carriages to burst into flames.