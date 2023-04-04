A lifelong pursuit of excellence

New facility to create the hospitality workers of the future is a game-changer for the industry in Cyprus finds PAUL LAMBIS

Great things are expected from the Swiss traditional quality and youthful enthusiasm that have come together in a partnership between Winsedswiss Education Group (WEG) and Columbia Hotel Academy.

The Columbia Hotel Academy is an oasis of opportunity where students can reap the fruits of inspiration through a meticulous selection of highly accredited courses as part of the Vocational Education and Training (VET) by École Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) programme – the world’s most prestigious hospitality education institution.

“Our aim is to provide a well-rounded education where students can acquire the necessary academic and practical knowledge, essential for entering their profession and acquiring positions of authority,” Managing Director of Columbia Hotel Academy Steven Kizis said.

Founded in 2021 as an internal training facility for Columbia Group employees, the Columbia Hotel Academy has evolved into a cutting-edge learning institution and champion of excellence in hospitality education, designed for aspiring chefs, front-desk officers, restaurant managers or hotel administration professionals.

“Whichever career path students choose, they will gain international standard luxury service experience and become top specialists in the hospitality industry,” Kizis told the Cyprus Mail. “They will graduate from the Columbia Hotel Academy with an assured position in the industry that matches their acquired qualification.”

According to Kizis, the Columbia Hotel Academy’s VET by EHL programmes adhere to the latter’s philosophy of balancing theory and practice. “Our trainers will empower students to think and synthesise knowledge in real-life-setting classrooms, allowing them to apply theoretical knowledge while honing their skills.

“Being able to make mistakes in a safe but realistic environment prior to entering the industry as graduates allows them to grow and excel later in their careers,” he added.

The Columbia Hotel Academy currently provides foundation, intermediate and advanced VET by EHL certifications/diplomas in culinary, service and hotel management (rooms division, communication, and administration). “The academy also welcomes existing professionals who want to earn their EHL certification without leaving the country, providing a cost-effective solution for those who wish to continue their education while working on the Island, avoiding the exorbitant costs associated with studying abroad,” Kizis said.

At the helm of the Columbia Hotel Academy since its inception, Kizis’ ties to the hospitality industry run deep, particularly within the Columbia Group, where he holds various positions, such as Managing Director of Columbia Hotels and Resorts, Columbia Restaurants and Quality Laundry Services Ltd.

The Columbia Group began operations in Cyprus in 1978 with the establishment of Columbia Shipmanagement by Heinrich Schoeller, and the Group’s strong presence in shipping and various facets of hospitality has ensured that their name has become synonymous with inspiration and innovation.

“The Columbia Group is proud of its illustrious heritage in Cyprus’ business scene and continues with a strategy of measured and mindful expansion in tandem with ever strengthening the foundations of its brand,” Kizis said.

The Columbia Hotel Academy is nestled within the lush rolling hills of Pissouri and is poised to become a game-changer for the hospitality industry in Cyprus. It is located near the Columbia Beach Resort, the island’s first five-star, all-suite, low-rise resort.

“The Columbia Hotel Academy is the first institute of its kind in Cyprus affiliated with Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne offering unique professional diplomas in hotel management,” Kizis said. “The Vocational Education and Training (VET) licencing programme allows our organisation to implement ready-made Swiss hospitality training programmes that combine hands-on courses with blended learning courses (academic and online) to develop operational skills for the industry, using a traditional Swiss model for vocational hospitality education, as well as videos and presentations.”

However, for an internationally reputable, human-centred and vertically integrated organisation like Winsedswiss Education Group to collaborate with a Cyprus-based hospitality organisation, stringent criteria had to be met. According to EHL, the Columbia Hotel Academy met every prerequisite for delivering lifelong learning programmes, creative advisory concepts and innovative hospitality management tools.

“Students will be taught by international teachers and professionals, offering more than what is available on the island at a fraction of the cost of going overseas,” Kizis added.

Since education is at the core of what they do, the Columbia Hotel Academy is staffed by a progressive and insightful team of trainers, instructors and seasoned hoteliers who are technically and creatively skilled to educate the hotel and catering professionals of the future. “Our academy’s slogan is ‘Where education brings success,’ and our team takes this very seriously; we are all invested in our graduates’ future success.

“In celebration of our Academy’s opening this year and in support of the community, we are offering scholarships to four successful applicants who would not otherwise be able to further their education and achieve their career goals in the hospitality industry.”

The Columbia Hotel Academy aspires to be a model for hotel education in Cyprus. The institute welcomes ambitious, determined and dedicated individuals to engage in a lifelong pursuit of excellence, learning, embodying and shaping the craft and art of hospitality with heart.

