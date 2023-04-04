April 4, 2023

Dead cow found floating in sea off Paphos

By Jonathan Shkurko0242
The body of a dead cow was spotted floating in the sea in Kissonerga, near Paphos, on Tuesday morning.

No information regarding how the animal ended up on the shore of the beach in front of Cynthiana Hotel was made available.

However, according to the police, officers have already been in touch with the Vet Services to determine the cow’s cause of death and to try to understand how its body arrived at the location.

 

