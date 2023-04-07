April 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus expects a busy summer season

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Υφυπουργός Τουρισμού Πρόεδρος και Αντιπροσωπεία ΕΔΕΚ

Deputy Minister of Tourism Costas Koumis said he expects a good summer in terms of arrivals to Cyprus, adding that, along with the usual high volumes of visitors from the UK, increased arrivals from Poland, France, Scandinavian countries and Saudi Arabia are also on the cards.

Speaking after a meeting with Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos on Friday, Koumis also said that the goal is to increase the number of arrivals by around 10 per cent compared to last year’s summer season.

“We are very optimistic,” Koumis said. “We are expecting increased arrivals from all countries, including our biggest market, the UK.

“On top of that, there are some new markets that we have started to invest in, such as the Saudi Arabia. We expect great results from there,” the deputy minister said.

Koumis added that after the Easter holidays there would be developments regarding issues that need legislative regulation, such as the operating hours of night clubs and a bill regulating noise pollution.

“We are in constant communication with the interior ministry on these issues, which have been a concern for the country’s tourism for decades and need immediate action,” he said.

On his part, Sizopoulos reiterated his party’s support to the deputy ministry, vowing “to cooperate and help in the best possible way.”

“Tourism is one of the main pillars of the Cypriot economy and therefore, regardless of our political affiliations, we all have to contribute to the effort of maintaining and further upgrading the quality of our offer and to make our country a popular destination,” Sizopoulos said.

Related Posts

Cyprus to provide training in demining to Ukraine (with video)

Nikolaos Prakas

Applications open for Blue Air refunds

Jonathan Shkurko

LNG project only 40 per cent complete

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: 1 death and over a 1,000 new cases in past week

Jonathan Shkurko

‘New proposal expected in May for school exams’

Jonathan Shkurko

GC negotiator believes there can be a renewed effort on Cyprus talks

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign