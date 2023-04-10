April 10, 2023

Paphos police handle complaints of restraining order violations

Paphos police on Sunday arrested a 43-year-old man for disobeying a restraining order issued by the district court against him, and are looking for another 46-year-old man in a similar case.

According police spokesman and CID chief Michalis Nikolaou, on Friday shortly after midnight a 38-year-old woman reported that half an hour earlier, a 43-year-old man with whom she had had a relationship in the past, was stalking her outside her residence.

The woman got out and tried to drive off, when he allegedly approached her and attempted to get into the car. The 38-year-old managed to escape, however, the man allegedly continued to harass her via phone.

An arrest warrant was issued and police arrested the alleged offender took him into custody on Sunday.

In a similar case, a 47-year-old woman reported that her ex-husband had violated a restraining order previously obtained against him on charges of domestic violence.

According to the police, on April 3 the woman reported hearing her two underage daughters scream and upon investigating she saw her daughters had been approached by her 46-year-old ex-husband.

An arrest warrant was issued against the 46-year-old and he is wanted.

