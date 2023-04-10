April 10, 2023

Another teen caught driving in Paphos

Paphos police arrested a minor, 16 years old, who was driving a car on Sunday in Stroubmbi.

According to police statement, the 16-year-old was spotted by police driving illegally without a licence in the area around 1:45 pm.

Traffic police halted the driver and checks established, the vehicle was registered to the teenager’s father, while the circumstances under which the boy acquired possession of the vehicle are being investigated.

