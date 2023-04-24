Unforgettable weekends await at the Parklane Resort & Spa

The Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol is the perfect destination for a weekend to remember, thanks to its six restaurants and bars, elegant and comfortable accommodation options, an award-winning Spa with a plethora of rejuvenating treatments, a host of activities for adults and children, and exquisite venues at which to host the party of your dreams.

Surrounded by tropical gardens by a 300m sandy beach, only 15 km from Limassol, the Parklane Resort & Spa is a complete destination for families, groups and couples who want to combine relaxation with a cosmopolitan atmosphere and unforgettable experiences.

Make your birthday – or any small or big moment you wish to celebrate – an unforgettable event. Simply choose from the wide variety of indoor and outdoor venues the one that suits you, and let Parklane’s experienced team organise your party or reception exactly as you imagine it.

Spend a special bachelorette weekend or three-day escape with your girlfriends, enjoying a French Riviera and cosmopolitan vibes. Enjoy the unique, La Vie en Rosé brunch experience at the renowned LPM Restaurant & Bar Limassol, indulge a luxurious rejuvenation experience being pampered by the Kalloni Spa’s experienced therapists and savour the party chic energy of Nammos Limassol, dancing the night away with a glass of champagne or a signature cocktail in hand.

Especially for the May Day weekend, from April 29-May 1, 2023, lunch-times at Nammos Limassol will feature party vibes thanks to the famous Goldsingers, coming from Monaco to regale us with their energy. Nammos Limassol will host many more music events, live or with famous DJs, and spectacular happenings throughout the season, confirming once again that it is summer’s ultimate lifestyle destination.

Leave the young ones under the supervision of trained staff at Park Kidz, the largest children’s activity centre in Europe. While they enjoy a range of creative and fun activities, you can take a dip at the beach or in one of the outdoor pools, attend a yoga or Pilates class at the state-of-the-art Park Fit, experience the benefits of thalassotherapy at the Kalloni Spa, or unleash your competitive side on the tennis and mini-football courts.

Book a Park Villa with a private pool just for you, and get set for the epitome of the Mediterranean lifestyle. Sun, relaxation, fun – all in total privacy. Exquisite indoor and outdoor spaces guarantee an escape in inimitable style, while the private chef is at your disposal to prepare sumptuous meals – exclusively for you.

For those whose ideal weekend is synonymous with a restful sleep, tranquility and exquisite food, Parklane Resort & Spa has just what you need. The signature beds of the Luxury Collection will give you the best sleep of your life, while the balcony of your room or suite will let you begin the day with stunning views of the blue Mediterranean and the freshness of the Resort’s gardens.

Meanwhile, the resort’s six restaurants and bars promise a culinary journey that spans the south of France all the way to Japan, with gastronomy to appeal to all your senses.

Enjoy breakfast or an à-la-carte dinner at Lanes and a refreshing salad or a light lunch at Vithos, by the pool. At Gallery, savour a delectable brunch and international cuisine at lunch, relax at the open-air shisha bar on its terrace in the afternoon, and experience the best sushi in the evening as it transforms into the most chic sushi bar in town.

A romantic atmosphere and Italian specialties await you at Il Teatro, while French finesse and creative dishes inspired by the Riviera feature at LPM Restaurant & Bar Limassol.

Finally, at Nammos Limassol, delicate creations with the freshest fish and seafood, as well as prime cuts of beef, will deliver pleasure to even the most discerning palates.

So, gift yourself and your loved ones a getaway at the Parklane Resort & Spa, and prepare for a weekend getaway that will be truly unforgettable!

