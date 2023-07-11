July 11, 2023

In this episode, buying petrol in the north will not be penalised provided it is not for commercial purposes, the customs department said yesterday as they attempted to clarify confusions which were largely brought about by its own officials.

Elsewhere, the three defendants in the case of missing 31-year-old Angelos Perikleous – presumed dead – pleaded not guilty to all charges read out to them at Nicosia criminal court on Monday.

 Also, a marathon session in parliament yesterday failed to avoid a showdown at the House plenum for later this week, where MPs will be voting on a contentious bill tabled by Akel allowing debtors to obtain a court injunction setting aside foreclosure proceedings.

 All this and more in the Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

