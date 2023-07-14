July 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Melissa Hekkers067
picture1

In this episode, after a fiery debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday, the plenum voted down two bills which the government had warned could threaten the financial system as well as the country’s standing in international money markets.

Elsewhere, the fires services responded to 21 fires over 24 hours, the service announced on Thursday and issued an urgent warning to the public of extremely heightened fire risk due to the prevailing heatwave.

Also, an amendment to the Refugee law drafted by Elam, will mean that all asylum seekers who refuse to consent to medical examinations to determine their age will be presumed to be adults, has passed through parliament.

All this and more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

