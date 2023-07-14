July 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man in hospital with fractures following fireplace collapse

By Staff Reporter0304
Paphos General Hospital

A 50-year-old man was taken to Paphos general hospital late Thursday afternoon, after being injured by the collapse of the fireplace in his home.

According to the police, the fireplace caved in while the man was carrying out construction at his house, under circumstances being investigated.

According to the doctor on duty, the man suffered fractures to various parts of his body. He is receiving treatment and his condition is described as out of danger.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Paphos forest closed due to high alert, one fire put out

Iole Damaskinos

Artists invited to join talk on music and jam session

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Famagusta business board promoting district development

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus News Digest: Govt offers tax breaks for high-earning foreigners when locals are struggling?

Rosie Charalambous

Man arrested at airport for trying to bring cannabis in luggage

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign