Seaside cinema nights under the stars

There is no shortage of outdoor film evenings this summer, that is certain. Amongst the plethora of cultural happenings and summer festivals, open-air cinema nights take up a large portion of the season’s agenda. Here to offer more entertainment to film buffs is a series of seaside screenings in Limassol organised by Starlit Screens.

Their summer events do as their name suggests – screenings under the starry night sky. Throughout July, Starlit Screens has been transforming a beach in Agios Tychonas in Limassol into a movie theatre. Three more films nights will take place this month and they are all coming up this week!

On Friday 21, the Italian 1997 film La Vita e Bella will be shown at 8.30pm and then again at 10.30pm. On Saturday night, two screenings of the beloved film Dirty Dancing will take place at the same times bringing Patrick Swayze’s and Jennifer Grey’s iconic dance movies to the big screen. To wrap up this week’s screenings, Starlit Screens will feature a Cypriot film on Sunday night. Simon Farmakas’ film Sunrise in Kimmeria, a drama-comedy will entertain movie-goers at the end of the week with the tales of an isolated Cypriot village.

 

Starlit Screens Events

Seaside cinema nights. July 21-23. Agios Tychonas Beach, Limassol. 8.30pm and 10.30pm. €10. Tickets on www.eventbrite.com

