July 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Situation improving in Dervenochoria where Cypriot mission operating

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
wildfire burns in mandra near athens
Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023

The Cypriot mission of firefighters operating in Greece will continue to operate in the broader area of ​​Dervenochoria, member of the Cypriot mission and forestry department Stavros Mouchlis said on Monday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, he noted the situation in the area they are in is better compared to the previous two or three days, describing it, though, as an “uneasy calm”.

“There is nothing certain. Here at the base, only the two Greek and the two Cypriot Air Tractors operate, and we remain in the same place. I imagine we will be here until the end of the mission”, he noted.

When asked if they will operate in other areas as well, Mouchlis said that “we don’t know that, they haven’t officially informed us yet, but it seems that we will continue to operate from here.” He also said that they do not know yet when they are expected to return.

Regarding the weather conditions on Monday, Mouchlis said that there was still strong winds, which have been ongoing since the morning.

“Here in the area of ​​Dervenochoria the fire was almost extinguished on Friday and up to Sunday we had two more flare-ups. It takes time and I think at least a week will be needed to be fully safe,” he concluded.

President Nikos Christodoulides, decided to send a mission to aid with the forest fires in Greece, via the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union. The assistance consists of two Air Tractor type airplanes of the Forest Department, with a crew of four and ground support staff of seven.

The aviation unit of the Forestry Department had joined rescEU from mid-June 2023.

