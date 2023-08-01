More than 365 ways to withdraw cash without an ATM

What if you didn’t need an ATM to ensure you have cash in hand to go about your summer endeavours? What if you could walk into a store, shop as needed and walk out with cash in your pocket? What if Hellenic Bank had strategically mapped out a vast selection of businesses across Cyprus from which you can acquire cash?
Since 2020, Hellenic Bank has been offering its clients an easy solution to accessing cash by bypassing the search for an ATM and offering over 365 Cashback locations across the island.
Initially a service implemented to support the modernisation of the bank’s branch network which resulted in the reduction of accessible ATMs, Hellenic Bank has been intensifying its efforts to increase its Cashback locations. In practice, this means that Hellenic Bank customers are free to ask for Cashback at the check out of the more than 365 locations. These include bakeries, kiosks, petrol stations, supermarkets and department stores to name a few.
This ideal, easy and quick service permits withdrawals, free of charge, of up to €100, and is carried out through the use of a Hellenic Bank debit card, with Cashback points even being made available in remote areas and villages throughout Cyprus.
Once your nearest Cashback location is easily identified by entering your current postcode on the JCC website (https://www.jcc.com.cy/participating-businesses/), Hellenic Bank’s cash withdrawal service is straightforward. Customers use their usual PIN number, just as they would if they were withdrawing money from an ATM, the amount desired is charged to the client’s debit card, and they receive the money requested from the Cashback location’s cashier.
Certain limitations exist, such as the cap on how much money may be withdrawn, and transactions at Cashback locations can only be made by presenting a Visa or Mastercard debit card, and not through Apple Pay/Hellenic Bank Wallet. Aside that, there’s nothing stopping you from accessing the cash you need.
Whether you’ve ended up off the beaten track as you go about your summer holiday outings, or you just feel better knowing you have an extra €50 in your pocket, ATMs aren’t your only option.
There’s an array of businesses supporting Hellenic Bank’s prime service, and they’ll be more than happy to help you out. Find your nearest cashback location by visiting: https://www.jcc.com.cy/participating-businesses/