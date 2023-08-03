August 3, 2023

Today’s weather: Yellow weather warning, 40C

Thursday will be clear and hot with a yellow weather warning in place from 11am until 5pm. Temperatures will rise to 40C inland, 36C on the north coast, 35C on the south and southeast coasts, 33C on the remaining coasts and 32C in the higher mountains. 

Overnight the weather will start off clear with temporary low clouds developing later on, mainly on the west and southeast coasts. Temperatures will drop to 23C inland and on the coasts, and 21C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort, later turning variable and light, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Temperatures are expected to rise on Friday, remaining steady through Saturday with a slight drop expected on Sunday, while remaining above average for the season.

