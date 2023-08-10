August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four fans arrested ahead of Larnaca match to appear before court

By Staff Reporter069
handcuffs 06
File photo

A 21-year-old and three 19-year-olds are to appear before the Larnaca District Court on Thursday charged with illegal possession of flares.

According to police report, the four were arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday during entrance checks at Aek Arena stadium ahead of the Maccabi Tel Aviv-Aek match.

The four were found to be in possession of a total of 15 flares.

Larnaca police are continuing investigations.

On Wednesday it was reported that six fans of the Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv were arrested, one of whom was underage.

According to Larnaca police spokesman Charis Hadjiyiasemi, the six individuals were found to be in possession of flares and smoke bombs.

The six individuals were taken to the Larnaca police station to be held in custody.

Hadjiyiasemi had said the underage individual would be released on Thursday, while the other five would be taken to Larnaca court to be charged.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Animal party calls for FIP meds to be supplied for free

Iole Damaskinos

Three arrested for arson attempt in Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Six people, two children, injured in Peyia quad bike accident

Iole Damaskinos

Today’s weather: Scattered clouds, warmer weekend

Staff Reporter

Animal Party calls on government to give Cat Covid medication for free

Nikolaos Prakas

Six Israeli fans arrested in Larnaca ahead of Aek-Maccabi match

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign