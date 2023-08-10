August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Scattered clouds, warmer weekend

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

On Thursday the weather will be clear in most areas after low morning clouds. On the west and north coasts increased clouds will appear in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 38C inland, 31C on the west coast, 33C on the remaining coasts, and 30C in the higher mountains.

Winds will be mainly south-easterly to south-westerly, variable, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort,  gradually turning south-westerly to north-westerly by the afternoon. On the windward coasts, winds will be moderate, at 4 Beaufort. The sea to the west and north will be slightly rough, while to the south and east it will initially be calm, gradually turning to slightly rough by afternoon. 

Overnight the weather will remain mostly clear with some locally increased low clouds. Thin mist or fog will form in the early hours in the southeast and the interior. Temperatures will drop to 21C in the interior, 23C on the coasts, and 19C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, later turning north-westerly to north-easterly, and on the north coast south-easterly, light, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough, however calmer to the south and east. 

Friday will be mostly clear with some localised clouds at times. Temperatures are not expected to change significantly.

Over the weekend the weather will stay mostly sunny and temperatures will rise to above average for the season.

