Cyprus backs down in Greek row over Eurovision singer

After reported disagreements with Greek state broadcaster (ERT), Cyprus’ national television and radio authority CyBC is set to choose the island’s next Eurovision contest representative through a national competition to be held in January.
Previously, CyBC announced that it would cooperate with Greek free-to-air channel Star Greece to choose Cyprus’ representative at Eurovision 2024, revealing that the honour would be granted to the winner of upcoming Greek TV programme “Fame Story”.
However, because the show is being organised in Greece, ERT filed a complaint to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) claiming that Cyprus’ selection of its next Eurovision participant breaks the rules, as “Fame Story” is being organised outside of Cypriot territory and clashes with ERT’s rights to Eurovision in Greece.
EBU’s rules say that “the organisation of the national selection of each [EBU] member must not violate the exclusivity of the rights of the participants of the other participating broadcasters of the other countries.”
On top of that, the EBU states that each national selection of a representative for Eurovision should be undertaken and organised under the exclusive control of each participating broadcaster.
“The organisation and production may not be subcontracted, except with the prior approval of the EBU. The national selections must be organised and televised nationally in the participating broadcaster’s country and on the participating broadcaster’s own EBU member channel,” the European broadcasters’ union said.
Following the release of the trailer for “Fame Story”, the EBU reportedly asked CyBC to clarify the details of the singing competition, as the production of the show in Greece violates the union’s rules regarding Eurovision.
On Tuesday, news outlet Eurovisionfun.com reported that CyBC responded to the EBU, clarifying that “Fame Story” is not the national selection for the country but, instead, is part of Cyprus’ national entertainment programme.
Moreover, CyBC’s response states that Cyprus’ next Eurovision representative will now be chosen by the broadcaster in a separate TV show to be aired in January 2024.
However, participants from “Fame Story” will also be put forward to take part in the national final, with other artists taking part as well.