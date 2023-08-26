August 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Maddison opens Tottenham account in win at Bournemouth

By Reuters News Service00
premier league afc bournemouth v tottenham hotspur
Tottenham's James Maddison (centre) celebrates scoring their first goal with Son Heung-min and Pape Matar Sarr

James Maddison opened his account for Tottenham Hotspur with the first goal in his side’s 2-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England midfielder, signed from relegated Leicester City, maintained his impressive start for his new club with a close-range finish after 17 minutes.

Bournemouth threatened to get back in the game in the second half, but Dejan Kulusevski doubled Tottenham’s lead just past the hour with a neat finish following a slick build-up.

The win lifted new manager Ange Postecoglou’s unbeaten side to the top of the standings ahead of the weekend’s other games with seven points from their three matches.

Bournemouth have only one point from their three games.

Related Posts

FIFA suspends Spanish football chief over kiss

Reuters News Service

Springboks inflict heaviest ever defeat on New Zealand with 35-7 win

Reuters News Service

Pochettino gets first Chelsea win

Reuters News Service

Salah not for sale, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Reuters News Service

Spanish federation chief refuses to resign over kiss scandal

Reuters News Service

Tentoglou wins long jump gold after more late drama at World Championships

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign