October 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter
The old Kotsiatis landfill. MPs said the replacement system has been the same

In today’s episode, MPs highlighted the years of blunders over waste management which led to an EU early warning report saying Cyprus would fail to meet targets by 2025.

Elsewhere, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos delivered the state budget for 2024 with a promise of cost-of-living relief measures by the end of the month – and a look ahead to next year’s ‘green taxes.’

There’s also the announcement from the sports ethics committee that it recommended criminal proceedings be brought against Cyprus Football Association (CFA) president Giorgos Koumas, while his lawyers hit back saying his right to be innocent until proven guilty is being violated.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

