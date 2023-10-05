October 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Tatar touts name change for north

By Tom Cleaver0187
ÓõíÝíôåõîç óôï ÊÕÐÅ Åñóßí ÔáôÜñ
Ersin Tatar

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has touted a potential name change for the north, potentially dropping the word “north” from its name altogether.

The north has called itself the ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ since 1983, but in an interview on Turkish television on Wednesday, Tatar said “changing the name ‘north’ could be an important initiative in terms of showing that there is now a Turkish state in Cyprus.”

He added that the discussion regarding a new name for the north, and the removal of the word “north”, should be done so “in the context of putting forward new parameters” regarding discussions on the Cyprus problem.

He pointed out that such a name change would require a change to the north’s constitution, which would in turn require a referendum.

Tatar’s words come hot off the heels of Turkish politician Devlet Bahceli suggesting the word “north” be removed from the north’s name.

He said on Monday, “there is no need to say ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ any more, we will say ‘State of Cyprus.’”

