October 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Disney Stacks collectibles now available at Lidl stores

By Press Release040
Disney Stacks collectibles now available at Lidl stores, until 15 November 2023

Lidl Cyprus presents the Disney Stacks collectible wooden figures, created as part of Disney’s anniversary campaign “100 Years of Wonder”.

As of October 5, 2023 until November 15, 2023, and while stocks last, with every €35 of purchases, Lidl store customers can get a free Disney Stacks collectible figurine from the cashier. Other than Mickey Mouse, Elsa from Frozen and little Patch from 101 Dalmatians, there is a total of 16 figures to collect, sure to delight both young and old!

For over three generations, Disney has been sharing joy with people worldwide. As a pioneer of animation, a founder of theme parks, and much more, Disney has created worlds people love to explore.

To complete the experience, shoppers will also have the option of purchasing their own collectible album to store their figures for €4.99, together with a chance to own four different Disney stuffed bags, each at €4.99.

