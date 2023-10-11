Daily News Briefing

October 11, 2023

In today’s episode, the government on Tuesday activated the national ‘Estia’ action plan for the reception of people fleeing the ongoing conflict in Israel, as the first emergency flight was operated by the Portuguese air force.

The plan entails Cyprus acting as a hub for third country nationals fleeing the country before being repatriated to their own countries of origin.

Meanwhile, the Audit Office added fuel to the fire after Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos once again criticised the city’s airport, speaking of “unacceptable manipulations” on behalf of the former government regarding the concession agreement for its development and management.

Elsewhere, two men have been remanded in custody for eight days after posing as doctors to scam thousands of euros out of the elderly in Limassol. The pair are believed to have stolen between €2,500 and €3,000.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

