October 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Yellow warning for thunderstorms, hail

By Staff Reporter03
feature storm1
File photo

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and hail is in place on Wednesday from 11am until 6pm.

In the morning increased clouds will be observed with isolated rains mainly in the northeast. Gradually, the weather will turn overcast with local rain and isolated thunderstorms expected in the eastern half and the highlands, and south of Troodos. Hail is likely to fall.

Temperatures will rise to 29C inland and on the coasts, and 20C  in the higher mountains.

Winds will be initially north- to south-easterly light, 3 Beaufort, gradually turning to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight the weather will be clear with transient clouds on the east coast. Temperatures will drop to 17C in the interior, 18C on the coasts, and 11C in the higher mountains. Winds will gradually turn mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, 2 to 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Thursday and Friday afternoon clouds are expected to bring rain or a storm, mainly in the mountains, while on Saturday stormy weather is expected in the mountains and the northern half of the island.

Temperature are expected to rise slightly on Thursday and gradually drop through Saturday remaining close to average for the season.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Role of women in STEAM jobs to be promoted

Antigoni Pitta

‘Police operational capacity to increase to avoid incidents like Chlorakas and Limassol’

Nikolaos Prakas

Ombudswoman calls for benefits to be returned to mother 

Nikolaos Prakas

Ambassadors defend both sides in Israel conflict 

Nikolaos Prakas

MPs warn public can’t cope with carbon tax

Elias Hazou

One night only Japanese concert

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign