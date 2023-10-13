October 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Israel defence minister: Gaza war is existential, Hamas part of Iranian ‘axis’

By Reuters News Service00
israeli soldiers gather near gaza strip
An Israeli soldier looks out from a tank as an artillery unit gathers near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel

Israel is waging all-out war on Hamas militants to effect permanent change and safeguard its future as a prosperous democracy, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday, describing the faction as part of an “axis of evil” with Iran.

Asked during a news conference with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin whether Tehran consented to the weekend Hamas onslaught from the Gaza Strip, Gallant said: “It doesn’t matter … (because) the idea is an Iranian idea.”

As fighting raged into its seventh day, Gallant said Palestinian civilians “who want to save their lives” must heed Israel’s warning to evacuate southward in the enclave – amid U.N. warnings that the humanitarian crisis there could spiral.

He declined, however, to answer a reporter’s question on whether Israel – which has signalled that a ground invasion could follow its current air barrage on Gaza – would stick to the 24-hour evacuation notice it issued on Friday morning.

“This is a war for the existence of Israel as a prosperous state, as a democratic state, as homeland of the Jewish people,” Gallant said.

“We are fighting for our home. We are fighting for our future,” he said. “The path will be long, but ultimately I promise you we will win.”

Related Posts

Uniting against terrorism: Standing in solidarity with Israel

John Glover

Republican infighting returns US House speaker race to square one

Reuters News Service

US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China, Russia, report says

Reuters News Service

Israel’s call to move Gaza civilians ‘horrendous’

Reuters News Service

Hamas tells Gaza residents to stay home as Israel ground offensive looms

Reuters News Service

Israeli army to confront resilient foe in anticipated Gaza invasion

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign