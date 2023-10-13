October 13, 2023

Today’s weather: Clear with isolated mountain rains

Friday will start off mostly clear with afternoon clouds expected to bring isolated rains or storms, mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will rise to 32C in the interior, 30C on the coasts, and 21C in the higher mountains. Winds will be south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and the sea will be somewhat rough.

Overnight clear skies are expected with some transient clouds on the coasts. Temperatures will drop to 17C in the interior, 19C on the coasts, and 11C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly, weak, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Over the weekend rainy weather is expected with isolated afternoon storms on Saturday, mainly in the mountains and in the north, continuing through Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Sunday.

