October 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusMiddle East

Foreign minister meets with ambassadors of Arab states

By Iole Damaskinos03
foreign minister arab ambassadors
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos in meeting with Arab state ambassadors, October 12, 2023

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos met with the ambassadors of Arab states in Nicosia on Thursday to discuss the situation in Israel and Gaza.

The minister expressed Cyprus’ support for de-escalation and the country’s readiness to provide humanitarian aid.

In a post by the ministry of foreign affairs on platform X, it is stated that Kombos met with the Arab ambassadors to discuss the evolving regional developments.

During the meeting the minister pointed out the importance of observing international humanitarian law and condemned attacks against civilians, it is added.

The minister also expressed his support for “de-escalation and the provision of humanitarian aid” and conveyed Cyprus’ readiness “to help to this end in any way it can.”

Gaza faces a humanitarian catastrophe with about 2 million people, living in one of the most densely populated areas of the world, being left without water, electricity and fuel, following Israel’s total siege of the enclave.

Related Posts

Eviction orders issued for 25 homes in Pissouri

Elias Hazou

UK’s Minister of State for the Armed Forces visits Akrotiri Base

Staff Reporter

France uses teargas on banned pro-Palestinian rally as Macron calls for calm

Reuters News Service

Turkish and Greek Cypriot workers unite for a better future

Gina Agapiou

Gaza humanitarian catastrophe looms, Blinken condemns Hamas depravity

Reuters News Service

Boat carrying 50 migrants arrives off Cape Greco coast

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign