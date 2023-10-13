Limassol port manager concludes student internship programme

Limassol port management company DP World recently concluded a three-month internship programme for students specialising in shipping and related fields, in a bid to strengthen its ties with the local community and invest in emerging talents.
According to a statement by the company released on Thursday, this marks the third consecutive year of DP World Limassol’s steadfast commitment to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.
DP World Limassol’s CEO Simon Pitout emphasised that investing in education and training is an integral part of the philosophy of the DP World Group.
“At DP World Limassol, we want to play an active role in all the communities where we operate, by sharing our knowledge and expertise, among others,” he said.
“This includes preparing the next generation for a career in the fast-growing maritime industry,” he added.
The programme welcomed five enthusiastic undergraduate and graduate students hailing from the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) and European University Cyprus, offering them invaluable hands-on experience within their chosen career paths.
The company explained that over the course of the internship, these students joined forces with DP World Limassol’s workforce, actively contributing to a range of projects.
DP World Limassol noted that their time with the company not only provided them with skill enrichment but also bestowed them with significant practical job experience.
The programme’s core objective, the company continued, remains to provide these students with a structured learning environment within a genuine workplace setting, arming them with the tools necessary to forge prosperous careers in their respective fields.
“We believe that internships bridge the gap between classroom learning and the real world. To this end, we have reached partnerships with leading Cypriot universities, to offer high-quality internship opportunities,” Pitout explained.
“By interning with us, students get to experience what is like working in Cyprus’ biggest port. In turn, our interns, who are highly driven and educated individuals, can make a valuable contribution to the team, by bringing in fresh ideas and insights,” he added.
“I am also pleased that several of our interns are now working part-time for us, having received additional training to support our cruise and other operations when needed,” the DP World Limassol CEO concluded.